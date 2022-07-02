K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.