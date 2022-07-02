K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.
FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.
About FedEx (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.