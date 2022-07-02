K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 30,000 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

