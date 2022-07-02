K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 40,000 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,373 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $13,989,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $11,587,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 110.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 613,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 321,616 shares during the period.

Shares of SH stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

