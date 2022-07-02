K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,472 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.