K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.