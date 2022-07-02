K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 700 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

