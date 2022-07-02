K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,620 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 595,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

Shares of SILJ opened at $9.72 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.