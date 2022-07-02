K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Emerald were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 6.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 507,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

