Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KELTF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

KELTF opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

