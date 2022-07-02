Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,021,000 after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.07 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.