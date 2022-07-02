KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

