Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

