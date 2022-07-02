Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 17519786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

