Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($71.28) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

KGX stock opened at €40.88 ($43.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.64. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

