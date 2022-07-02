Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €81.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($114.89) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KGX opened at €40.88 ($43.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.64. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($87.04).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

