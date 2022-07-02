Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

