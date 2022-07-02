KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.86.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.