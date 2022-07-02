Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($112.77) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

