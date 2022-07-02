Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.09). 2,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kooth from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 380 ($4.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Kooth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.20 million and a P/E ratio of -170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.