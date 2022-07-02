Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

