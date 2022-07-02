Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

