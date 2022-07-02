Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,367 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

