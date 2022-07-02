Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 651.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.83 ($7.48).

LRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.44) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.32) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 782 ($9.59) to GBX 482 ($5.91) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

LRE opened at GBX 393.80 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £957.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.58. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 702 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.05.

Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.