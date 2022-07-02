Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.31) to GBX 434 ($5.32) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.22) to GBX 680 ($8.34) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.23) to GBX 678 ($8.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $547.77.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

