Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 55.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $370,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
