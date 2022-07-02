Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter worth $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.