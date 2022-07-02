Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

