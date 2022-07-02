Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,520 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ LCID opened at 17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 25.65. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.