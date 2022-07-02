Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4,627.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

