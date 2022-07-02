Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

