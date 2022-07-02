Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

