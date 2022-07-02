Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,183 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,280,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.