Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

