Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.96.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

