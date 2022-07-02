Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

