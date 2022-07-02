Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

