Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.