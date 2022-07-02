Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 232 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.