Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNN. Roth Capital began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

