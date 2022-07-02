Lisa Bossard Funk Sells 1,802 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $20,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $11.34 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,866,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.