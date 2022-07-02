Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

