LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $229.20

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 229.20 ($2.81), with a volume of 563689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.60 ($2.91).

A number of analysts recently commented on LMP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 306.33 ($3.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28). Also, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($144,767.51).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

