Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

