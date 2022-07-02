Lpwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lpwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average is $290.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

