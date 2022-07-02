Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of Lumentum worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $77.82 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

