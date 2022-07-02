Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.17. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.93 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at C$1,066,068,689.57. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Insiders acquired a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

