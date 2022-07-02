LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,276,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.78 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

