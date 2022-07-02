Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.32

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.32 and last traded at C$69.32, with a volume of 199955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 9.5900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

