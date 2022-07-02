Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,295 ($15.89) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.33.

Shares of SNN opened at $27.97 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

