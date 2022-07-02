Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,714 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 238.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

